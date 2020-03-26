App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | Govt ensured nobody goes hungry in this crisis: BJP

Party president J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a "huge relief" for the poor in this hour of crisis and asserted that it is the ruling party's resolve that nobody is left hungry.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP on Thursday welcomed the Rs 1.7-lakh-crore relief package announced by the Union government, saying it will help the poor, farmers and other needy sections of the society when the nation is on a 21-day lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Party president J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a "huge relief" for the poor in this hour of crisis and asserted that it is the ruling party's resolve that nobody is left hungry.

Home Minister Amit Shah said the announcement shows the sensitivity of the government towards the poor and other vulnerable sections of society.

Close

In his tweets, Nadda noted that over 80 crore poor people will get an additional five kg each of wheat and rice beside one kg of pulse for three months to ensure that everyone gets an adequate amount of food.

related news

Farmers, daily wagers, poor women, people with disabilities and senior citizens will also get monetary relief through direct benefit transfer, he said.

"On behalf of every BJP worker, I thank the prime minister for this relief to the poor, farmers, women, youths, senior citizens and the organised sector for such important decisions and this relief package," he said.

Nadda also hailed the government's announcement of insurance of health professionals and the decision to give free LPG cylinders under the 'Ujjwala' scheme for three months.

BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said the government under Modi's leadership stands solidly with the poor and other segments of the population and is committed to the country getting over the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has announced the lockdown until mid-April, saying it is the only way out for the country to decisively defeat the virus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Coronavirus crisis #coronavirus lockdown #Covid-19 #India #Narendra Modi #video

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.