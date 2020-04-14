Coronavirus lockdown | Confined, but not broken; here are some quotes from people who spent the longest time in confinement

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 3. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 A long lockdown may result in despair and stress for many. Here’s a collection of mind-steeling quotes from those who suffered long bouts of confinements, but always kept their spirit alive and emerged victorious. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/11 Mahatma Gandhi | Time spent in confinement: 2,338 days | Cause: Sedition, civil disobedience, etc. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/11 Nelson Mandela | Time spent in confinement: 27 years | Cause: Conspiring to overthrow the state. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/11 Martin Luther King Jr | No. of times confined: 29 times | Cause: Various acts of civil disobedience. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/11 Ho Chi Minh | Time spent in confinement: 2 years | Cause: Revolutionary activities. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/11 Bobby Sands | Time spent in confinement: 8 years in total | Cause: Possession of firearms. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/11 Vaclav Havel | Time spent in confinement: Multiple times | Cause: Subversion of the republic. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/11 Primo Levi | Time spent in confinement: 12 months | Cause: Nazi persecution of jews. (Image: News18 Creative) 9/11 Elie Wiesel | Time spent in confinement: 13 months | Cause: Nazi persecution of jews. (Image: News18 Creative) 10/11 Ken Saro-Wiwa | Time spent in confinement: 12 months | Cause: Allegedly masterminding the murder of 4 Ogoni chiefs. (Image: News18 Creative) 11/11 Anne Frank | Time spent in confinement: 5-6 months | Cause: Nazi persecution of jews. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 14, 2020 05:26 pm