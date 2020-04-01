App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | About 1500 from Gujarat present in Nizamuddin area last month: Govt

However, the state government is yet to know the exact number of people who had attended the gathering.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Eidgah Shahjamal in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
Muslims gather to offer Eid al-Adha prayers at Eidgah Shahjamal in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

At least 1500 people from Gujarat were present in Nizamuddin area of Delhi, which is now under a strict lockdown in view of coronavirus outbreak when a religious congregation was being held there last month, officials said on Wednesday.

However, the state government is yet to know the exact number of people who had attended the gathering.

Joint teams of police and civic authorities in Surat, Bhavnagar and neighbouring Botad city traced 60 such people who were believed to be present in Nizamuddin area and have put them under the home as well as institutional quarantine over Tuesday night, an official release stated.

Nizamuddin area has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus outbreak since the 'Markaz' or gathering of Tabligh-e-Jamaat was held there, prompting many states to launch a massive search for the attendees amidst fear of transmission of the virus.

A Health department release stated that authorities had started tracking these 1,500 people in various cities and districts.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, meanwhile, said that each person from Gujarat who had gone to Delhi earlier this month to attend the Markaz will be traced and quarantined.

He said the exact number of people who had attended the event will be announced later this evening.

The CM also warned of action against those who had attended the Markaz.

"We will get the details of people who had gone there from Gujarat by today evening. The exact number will also be announced by evening. We will trace each and every one of them and put them under quarantine. We will also lodge complaints against them for breaking lockdown rules," he said.

Rupni further said that such "irresponsible act which could harm the entire society can never be tolerated".

Meanwhile, Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said that 43 people were traced overnight and were sent to a central quarantine facility.

"A detailed questioning of these 43 persons has revealed that only one out of them had actually attended the event inside the Markaz while others had gone to Nizamuddin area for some other work or they were on a business trip," said Surat Commissioner of Police RB Brahmbhatt.

While 13 such persons, who were in Nizamuddin area, were traced and quarantined in Bhavnagar yesterday, four others were quarantined in Botad district, said Inspector General of Police, Ashok Yadav.

Ten others were traced and quarantined in Valsad while 15 were quarantined in Navsari so far, said authorities.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #Gujarat #Nizamuddin

