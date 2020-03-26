App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 10:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown: 50 booked for violation in UP's Muzaffarnagar

"Strict action will be taken against those found wandering on the roads during the lockdown," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishekh Yadav

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A police officer uses a megaphone advising people to vacate the roads after the lockdown by West Bengal government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India March 23, 2020. (Reuters)
Fifty people were booked for violating coronavirus lockdown stipulations in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishekh Yadav, 10 cases were registered against the violators on Wednesday.

"Strict action will be taken against those found wandering on the roads during the lockdown," he warned.

Yadav further said 855 vehicle owners were fined and 97 vehicles seized for lockdown violation.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 10:15 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #Muzaffarnagar #Uttar Pradesh

