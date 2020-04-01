App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 11:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus lockdown | 35000 construction workers in Delhi received financial assistance: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Kejriwal said around 35,000 construction workers in the city have received the financial assistance announced by the Delhi government due to coronavirus lockdown and the rest will get it soon.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Youtube
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said around 35,000 construction workers in the city have received the financial assistance announced by the Delhi government due to coronavirus lockdown and the rest will get it soon.

The government in a statement said the amount of Rs 5,000 will be soon credited to the accounts of 9,000 construction workers whose applications for registration with the labour welfare board are pending.

Last week, Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government will give financial assistance to the registered workers through the labour welfare board.

"A total amount of Rs 16.18 crore has been given to the registered construction workers of Delhi. The Delhi government will soon give the assistance amount to nearly 9000 workers as well whose applications are still pending," it said.

An amount of Rs 4.50 crore will be disbursed in this regard. Moreover, pension of 200 construction workers has also been released up to March 31 in the view of COVID-19 outbreak, it added.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 11:00 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

