App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: Final exams for Classes 1 to 8 cancelled in Maharashtra

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the decision will be applicable to students of the state's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board only.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra Government on March 20 cancelled the final examinations of Classes 1 to 8, while those of Classes 9 and 11 will be held after April 15, in light of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the decision will be applicable to students of the state's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board only.

The examinations of Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted after April 15, she said.

Close

Students from classes 1 to 8 will be promoted to higher classes based on their aggregate marks during the year, the minister added.

Maharashtra has recorded 52 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest in the country so far.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.