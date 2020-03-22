App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus control: These are the 75 districts that govt has put on lockdown

The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

The centre and state governments on March 22 announced the complete shutdown of 75 districts across the country where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

All inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services have been suspended across the country till March 31.

The districts where lockdown was announced are from states that include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. State governments will issue orders allowing only essential services to operate in these 75 districts with confirmed COVID-19 cases or casualties, a Union Home Ministry official said.

Screen Shot 2020-03-22 at 17.25.47Screen Shot 2020-03-22 at 17.26.12Screen Shot 2020-03-22 at 17.26.28

The officials stressed that these steps were vital to end the chain of transmission.

It was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport, including interstate transport buses, till March 31 to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, they said.

It was noted that several state governments have already issued orders in this regard. All the chief secretaries informed that there was an overwhelming and spontaneous response to the call for 'Janta curfew' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state governments may expand the list depending on their assessment of the situation.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 05:36 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

