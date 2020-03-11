App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus: 85-year-old man tests positive in Jaipur

He was found presumptive positive in the first test on March 10 and hence, a second test was conducted with fresh samples, the reports of which arrived later that night

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An 85-year-old man in Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on March 11.

He was found presumptive positive in the first test on March 10 and hence, a second test was conducted with fresh samples, the reports of which arrived later that night, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh, said.

"The man who travelled to Dubai has been tested positive for coronavirus. It has been confirmed now," Singh said.

"We have also got the manifest of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that," the official said, adding that intense contact tracing was underway.

related news

The man has been kept in isolation at the SMS Hospital here.

"The man came to the hospital on March 9 with symptoms of the virus. After the first test, his wife and son have been kept in isolation at the hospital too. The two, however, do not have coronavirus affliction symptoms," Singh said.

A total of 235 people who came in contact with the octogenarian and his family have already been traced and are being monitored, he said.

Other contacts are also being traced, Singh added.

An Italian couple, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is also admitted in the hospital but their condition is improving, he said.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 09:19 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Jaipur

