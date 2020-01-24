Coronavirus: 25 Indian students trapped in China's Wuhan, embassy says in touch

After the outbreak of coronavirus, China has locked down several cities to avoid the spread of the virus. Due to this lockdown, 25 Indian students, 20 of whom are from Kerala, are reportedly stuck in Wuhan, a city in Central China that is currently under lockdown.

Another 14 students, who were interning at a hospital in Yichang, had planned to fly to Kolkata from the Kunming airport on January 23 or 24, The Times of India reported.

The Indian embassy in Beijing, in its statement, said it is monitoring the evolving situation closely and have gained assurance from the relevant Chinese authorities for providing assistance to the residents in Wuhan.

The embassy is also receiving queries from Indians in the Hubei province and their relatives here. It is in touch with relevant authorities in Beijing, Wuhan, and Indians in Hubei Province. It has also set up two hotlines for the ones who wish to get in touch with queries related to coronavirus: +8618612083629, +8618612083617.

The lockdown has left millions stranded after China shut all public transport, trains and planes out of Wuhan.

Meanwhile, two of the five travellers who returned to Mumbai from Wuhan and other parts of China have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli, Mumbai, as a precautionary measures.



Update from @CGIJeddah : About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Corona virus. Affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well. @PMOIndia @MEAIndia https://t.co/jM0u5243GV

— V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) January 23, 2020

Coronavirus has reportedly killed 25 people and infected over 830. The Indian nurse from Kerala, who was infected with the virus, is being treated at a hospital in Saudi Arabia. Junior Foreign Minister V Muraleedharan tweeted: