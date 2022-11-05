Meet the Hyderabad teenager who will speak at the COP27 climate summit

An Indian student will be among the young participants at COP27, the United Nations climate summit scheduled to begin tomorrow in Egypt.

Ankith is a part of an elite group of students chosen to speak at the summit The UN has called for greater participation of children and youth in the event.

The student, whose full name is Ankith Suhas Rao, studies at the Hyderabad Public School, News18 reported.

Rao told News18 he has been long associated with climate awareness activities at his school. At the COP 27 conference, he will present a paper on his learnings and observations.

The 16-year-old, who aspires to be a climate scientist, said: “We have taken it upon ourselves to tell people that climate change is happening and that it’s happening very fast. "

Rao will not be the first one from his school to participate in the global climate change conference. In 2021, a student named Pavan Trishu Kumar had been selected to present a manifesto at COP26 in Glasgow on behalf of teenagers from 54 countries, The Times of India reported.

This year, 200 countries with gather at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt to discuss how to make the global economy greener and ways to help vulnerable nations deal with the devastating effects of climate change, news agency AFP reported.

Read: Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'

There have been calls for the global focus to shift from negotiations to implementation of climate initiatives.

"Sharm El-Sheikh is about getting stuff done -– moving from words to action," said Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

(With inputs from AFP)