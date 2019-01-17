Controversial ads that broke the internet: From downplaying protests to endorsing pan masala

Pepsi had to pull their ad featuring Kendall Jenner after being criticised for trivialising protests. The ad showed Jenner offering a Pepsi can to a police officer at a protest after which the officer and protestors break into a smile. The company later issued a statement saying, "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue."