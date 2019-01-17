App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 07:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Controversial ads that broke the internet: From downplaying protests to endorsing pan masala

In the wake of the Gillette ad controversy, we take a look at some campaigns that attracted criticism.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Gillette released an advert titled, We Believe: The Best Men Can Be, asking men to behave better in the wake of the #MeToo movement. While many stood in support, some found it insulting to 'generalise men'. (Image: Reuters)
1/6

Gillette released an advert titled, We Believe: The Best Men Can Be, asking men to behave better in the wake of the #MeToo movement. While many stood in support, some found it insulting to 'generalise men'. (Image: Reuters)
Nike faced outrage in the US after the release of an ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, an NFL player who kneeled during the US national anthem to protest against police brutality. Videos of people burning their Nike merchandise along with #BoycottNike surfaced on social networking sites. The video also prompted US President Donald Trump to denounce the advertisement saying that it sends a 'terrible message'. (Image: Reuters)
2/6

Nike faced outrage in the US after the release of an ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, an NFL player who kneeled during the US national anthem to protest against police brutality. Videos of people burning their Nike merchandise along with #BoycottNike surfaced on social networking sites. The video also prompted US President Donald Trump to denounce the advertisement saying that it sends a 'terrible message'. (Image: Reuters)
Pepsi had to pull their ad featuring Kendall Jenner after being criticised for trivialising protests. The ad showed Jenner offering a Pepsi can to a police officer at a protest after which the officer and protestors break into a smile. The company later issued a statement saying, "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue."
3/6

Pepsi had to pull their ad featuring Kendall Jenner after being criticised for trivialising protests. The ad showed Jenner offering a Pepsi can to a police officer at a protest after which the officer and protestors break into a smile. The company later issued a statement saying, "Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue."
Following Donald Trump's immigration ban, Airbnb released an advert, titled We Accept, with the text, “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept.”
4/6

Following Donald Trump's immigration ban, Airbnb released an advert, titled We Accept, with the text, “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept.”
McDonald's released an advertisement of a widow and her son in which the only thing in common between the kid and his late father was their favourite burger. The fast-food chain pulled down the commercial after receiving severe public backlash.
5/6

McDonald's released an advertisement of a widow and her son in which the only thing in common between the kid and his late father was their favourite burger. The fast-food chain pulled down the commercial after receiving severe public backlash.
Pierce Brosnan faced the ire of the masses after he featured in newspaper adverts in India for Pan Bahar, a pan masala brand. Delhi health officials threatened to fine or jail the James Bond actor if he failed to explain why he appeared in the commercial. Brosnan later apologised claiming that he was told that the product was a “breath freshener/tooth whitener [and] all-natural, containing neither tobacco, supari, nor any other harmful ingredient”. (Image: Reuters)
6/6

Pierce Brosnan faced the ire of the masses after he featured in newspaper adverts in India for Pan Bahar, a pan masala brand. Delhi health officials threatened to fine or jail the James Bond actor if he failed to explain why he appeared in the commercial. Brosnan later apologised claiming that he was told that the product was a “breath freshener/tooth whitener [and] all-natural, containing neither tobacco, supari, nor any other harmful ingredient”. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 07:39 am

tags #Business #Current Affairs #Slideshow #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.