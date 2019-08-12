App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Construction of India's longest ropeway project over sea to start by year-end: Report

The ropeway ride will cover eight kilometres— from Sewri in Mumbai to the Elephanta island, in Raigad district— and will take 14 minutes; the ride will be carried out in a 30-seater cable car

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The ambitious ropeway project connecting the Elephanta Caves to Mumbai will soon get underway after the Ministry of Culture assured that "full cooperation" will be provided to it.

According to a report by Indian Express, the Union Tourism and Culture Minister, Prahlad Singh Patel, in a meeting with Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured that support will be provided to the ministry for the project.

The project is being pitted as India's first ropeway project— and also the longest one— over sea. According to the report, the project will be executed by Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), which falls under the Ministry of Shipping.

The report states that while other clearances have been obtained, the one from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is yet to be received. The ASI falls under the Ministry of Culture.

Sources told the newspaper that after the meeting between the two ministers, the required approval, under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, will be obtained soon. The report, quoting sources, states that both the ministers "have discussed all the details regarding the project".

The Rs 700 crore-project is expected to start by year-end and will take about 42 months to complete, according to the report.

According to the report, the ropeway ride will cover eight kilometres— from Sewri in Mumbai to the Elephanta island, in Raigad district— and will take 14 minutes; the ride will be carried out in a 30-seater cable car.

The project involves the installation of around 8-11 towers in the middle of the sea, with each being around 50-150 meters tall, according to the report.

While the project has been in the offing for several years, the details were finalised only in 2018. According to the report, tentative fare for the ride is expected to be Rs 500 both ways for Indian tourists and Rs 1000 for foreign tourists.

The report states that the MbPT expects around Rs 378 crore as the annual turnover. In a report prepared on the project by the organisation, it has said that it expects around 20,000 people utilising the ropeway every day.

In another report, MbPT has stated that the project will "not have a significant impact on migratory birds, as the presence of the ropeway lines, structures do not pose barriers to migration".

The Elephanta caves see an annual footfall of nearly seven lakh visitors, according to the newspaper. The caves were declared a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1987, which is why any project related to the caves has to be cleared by the ASI, the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the Ministry of Environment, according to the report.

First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

