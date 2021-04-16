“Consistent, strong evidence” to prove coronavirus is predominantly airborne: Lancet study

Representational image (Source: Reuters)

A new study published in the medical journal The Lancet on April 16 has revealed that there is “consistent, strong evidence” to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus or the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is predominantly transmitted through air.



Super-spreader events account for substantial SARS-CoV-2 transmission; such events may be the coronavirus pandemic’s primary driver and cannot be properly explained by close contact or touching shared surfaces.

There have been reports of long-range transmission of the coronavirus between people in adjacent rooms in quarantine hotels.

Asymptomatic or presymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from people who do not have any COVID-19 symptom such as coughing or sneezing, accounts for at 59 percent of all transmissions globally.

“Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 is higher indoors than outdoors and it is substantially reduced by indoor ventilation. Both observations support a predominantly airborne route of transmission,” states the Lancet study.

Several cases of nosocomial infections have been documented in healthcare organisations, where there have been strict contact-and-droplet precautions such as use of PPE kits, but nothing to protect from aerosol exposure.

Viable SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in the air in laboratory experiments. The novel coronavirus was reportedly infectious in the air for up to three hours with a half-life of 1·1. Viable SARS-CoV-2 was also identified in air samples from rooms that were occupied by COVID-19 patients in the absence of aerosol-generating health-care procedures and in air samples from an infected person’s car.

SARS-CoV-2 has been identified in air filters and building ducts in hospitals with COVID-19 patients; such locations could be reached only by aerosols.

Studies involving infected caged animals that were connected to separately caged uninfected animals via an air duct have shown transmission of the novel coronavirus, which can be adequately explained only by aerosols.

No study has provided strong or consistent evidence to refute the hypothesis of airborne SARS-CoV-2 transmission.

There is limited evidence to support other dominant routes of transmission, such as respiratory droplet or fomite. Ease of infection between people in proximity to each other has been cited as proof of respiratory droplet transmission of SARS-CoV-2. However, close-proximity transmission in most cases along with distant infection for a few when sharing air is more likely to be explained by dilution of exhaled aerosols with distance from an infected person.



Here are the 10 facts that establish that COVID-19 is an airborne disease:

Notably, in case a disease is airborne, people could get infected when they inhale aerosols produced when a COVID-19 patient exhales, speaks, sneezes, or coughs. Reducing airborne transmission of a pathogen requires measures that would prevent inhalation of infectious aerosols, including ventilation, air filtration, reducing crowding indoors, use of masks indoors, among others.

According to six experts from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Canada, this is the reason why public healthcare measures that have not treated the virus as an airborne pathogen, have failed to prevent COVID-19 infection, news agency ANI reported.