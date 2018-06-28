App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to hold dharna on farmers' issues in Rajkot on June 29

Senior Congress leaders including state party chief Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Paresh Dhanani, Arjun Modhvadiya, and party's observer for Gujarat Rajiv Satav will take part in the protest to be held at Tricaun Baugh area, said Rajkot city Congress president Mahesh Rajput.

The Congress will on June 29 hold a day-long sit-in protest here to raise issues of farmers.

Senior Congress leaders including state party chief Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Paresh Dhanani, Arjun Modhvadiya, and party's observer for Gujarat Rajiv Satav will take part in the protest to be held at Tricaun Baugh area, said Rajkot city Congress president Mahesh Rajput.

A large number of farmers from Saurashtra region are expected to join the sit-in.

"The objective of the protest is to draw the attention of the state government towards the problems faced by farmers," said Congress' Rajkot district president Hitesh Vora.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 09:35 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #Dharna #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.