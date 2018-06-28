Congress to hold dharna on farmers' issues in Rajkot on June 29

The Congress will on June 29 hold a day-long sit-in protest here to raise issues of farmers.

Senior Congress leaders including state party chief Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Paresh Dhanani, Arjun Modhvadiya, and party's observer for Gujarat Rajiv Satav will take part in the protest to be held at Tricaun Baugh area, said Rajkot city Congress president Mahesh Rajput.

A large number of farmers from Saurashtra region are expected to join the sit-in.

"The objective of the protest is to draw the attention of the state government towards the problems faced by farmers," said Congress' Rajkot district president Hitesh Vora.