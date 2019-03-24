App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 07:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress to give final shape to manifesto for Lok Sabha polls at CWC meet

The party manifesto for the Lok Sabha election is being framed by a committee headed by P Chidambaram, which has some other members too.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The top Congress leadership will on March 25 discuss and give a final shape to the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha election starting April 11. According to sources, the contents of the manifesto will be discussed at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) at its headquarters at Akbar Road.

The CWC is the highest decision-making body of the party and is chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Top Congress leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni and Anand Sharma, will be present at the meeting.

Former chief ministers Siddharamaiah, Oomen Chandy, Tarun Gogoi and Harish Rawat will attend the meeting.

related news

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who took charge last month as AICC general secretary UP east and UP west respectively, will also be present.

The Congress's young brigade, who have been given the charge of various states, are also likely to be present at the meeting.

The party manifesto for the Lok Sabha election is being framed by a committee headed by P Chidambaram, which has some other members too.

The Congress has already launched an exercise to involve people from different sections of the society and held several rounds of consultations with them across the country, to include their views in the manifesto.

It has also launched an online portal to seek views and expectations of people from the grand old party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The top party leaders have promised to make the manifesto a comprehensive document that will include views of all sections.
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.