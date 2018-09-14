Congress Telangana unit leaders meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Congress leaders in Telangana Friday met party president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and discussed the partys preparations for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The leadership gave 'in principle' nod to the proposed electoral alliances but stressed on retaining seats where the party is in a position to win, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

The party's state leaders have been advised not to make inappropriate comments to the media and to stay united for the elections, he said.

"Definitely, this is a major boost for senior Congress leaders of Telangana. We will go back to Hyderabad with renewed enthusiasm and work for Congress party victory in Telangana," he said.

The state congress has proposed to form a broad-based alliance with TDP, its rival for decades, CPI and others to take on the ruling TRS in the assembly polls.

The parties are, however, yet to get down to talks on seat sharing for the elections. Telugu film actor and producer Bandla Ganesh and TRS MLC R Bhupathi Reddy joined the Congress in Delhi Friday. They were welcomed into the party fold by Gandhi.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, a delegation of party leaders met DGP Mahender Reddy and "complained of unnecessary police harassment of Congress leaders and workers," a Congress release said. The party leaders claimed that "old and even dead cases" were being revived only to harass Congress leaders, according to the release.