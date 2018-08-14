App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress team meets Election Commission officials to highlight irregularities in Rajasthan voters' list

C P Joshi and Vivek Tankha were among the other leaders who were part of the delegation that met Election Commission officials here.

PTI

A delegation of Congress leaders, including the party's Rajasthan unit chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, today met Election Commission officials and raised issues related to irregularities in the voters' list in the state.

Issues such as duplication of voters, number of voters increasing dramatically in the last one year and other irregularities have come to light, a party leader said.

In June, the Congress accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of electoral misconduct by including the names of 60 lakh "fake voters" in the voters' list. It requested the Election Commission to remove all such entries from the electoral rolls of the 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 02:45 pm

