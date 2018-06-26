App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress says alliances need to be formed on state-to-state basis

Randeep Surjewala was responding to the reported remarks of NCP chief Sharad Pawar that there was no 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) yet in place for the 2019 polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today said alliances need to be sewed upon a state-to-state basis and there can be no 'one size fit all alliance' in the country.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Congress will stitch alliances with regional parties in different states as one tie-up cannot be transposed into another state.

"Alliances need to be sewed up state to state. There can be no 'one-size-fits-all alliance'," he told reporters.

He was responding the reported remarks of NCP chief Sharad Pawar that there was no 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) yet in place for the 2019 polls.

related news

Surjewala said every state has regional parties and cited the example of the NCP which had an alliance in Maharashtra but the same cannot be replicated in another state.

"They have been in an alliance and talks are currently on to sew together the same alliance. But, an NCP-Congress alliance cannot be transposed into Gujarat or in Rajasthan or in Delhi...," he said.

The Congress leader said while RJD and Congress had an alliance and earlier the JD(U) was also part of it in Bihar.

Stating that the Congress and RJD may again fight the elections together in Bihar, he said the same alliance may not work in UP where there may be different coalition partners.

"So, Sharad Pawar ji is 100 percent right. There is no one-size-fits-all solution. It has to be sewed up state to state," Surjewala said.

To another question on AIMIM Owaisi's statement that Muslims must vote for the Muslims, Surjewala said "Owaisi ji is nothing but B-team of the BJP. Owaisi Ji, as everybody knows, has been propped up by the BJP to create fissures in the society, as an extended agency of the BJP. So, less said about him, the better it is."

He said in the interest of the pluralistic character of this country, the less we speak about such individuals and organizations, the better it is for India's democracy, for they only seek publicity without having any foundation.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 11:00 am

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.