    Congress rivals try to divide society on caste, religious lines; ignore people's issues: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    Targeting the ruling BJP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said it is the government’s duty to mitigate problems of the public but in Uttar Pradesh, the issue of stray cattle was created by the government’s policies.

    PTI
    March 03, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused rival parties of trying to divide people on the lines of caste and religion, and ignoring their problems like inflation and unemployment.

    Targeting the ruling BJP, she said it is the government’s duty to mitigate problems of the public but in Uttar Pradesh, the issue of stray cattle was created by the government’s policies.

    Addressing a public meeting here, Vadra said, "The elections are a time (for the public) to gauge which party should be brought to power to serve the people for the next five years. However, parties like BJP, BSP and Samajwadi Party try to divide society on lines of caste and religion. Because of this, the actual problems of people like inflation, lack of jobs and lack of amenities are neglected.”

    "The biggest strength in a democracy is vote, which can make or destroy your future. Voters need to be aware and vote for people who are ready to work for you round the clock,” she said.

    The Congress leader said her party gave forest rights to tribals but now they are being forced to vacate their land using bulldozers.

    She also mentioned the July 2019 Umbha massacre in which 11 tribals were killed and accused the administration and police of inaction.

    Vadra blamed the policies of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for the problem of stray cattle in the state.

    "It is the duty of the people in power to mitigate troubles of people but in UP, the problem of stray cattle was caused by the policies of the government. Our government in Chhattisgarh has managed to resolve this issue,” the Congress leader said.

    Vadra said the BJP government did not provide jobs to people in the last five years and is only promising to do so now when the elections are here.

    The BJP claims that it gives people free ration and deposits money in their accounts, she said.

    "You need to understand the mindset that they (BJP) will never give you jobs. The government has not done anything to promote agriculture and small industries that generate a lot of employment. On the other hand, they didn’t even give government jobs in the last five years and are now promising you jobs,” she added.

    Vadra reiterated her party’s poll promises.

    "We will solve the issue of stray cattle and provide compensation of Rs 3,000 per acre in case your crop is destroyed by stray cattle. We will buy sugarcane for Rs 400 per quintal. To generate employment for women, we will ensure 25 per cent reservation in recruitment for women in the police force,” she said.

    "Eight lakh jobs will be provided to women,” she said.

    Vadra said the Congress will ensure that any officer who fails to register an FIR in a case related to a crime against women is suspended, free travel for women in government buses and provide free mobile phones and scooters to girls.

    The Congress will also provide loans of Rs 5 lakh to those who want to start their own business, she said.

    Voting will be held in Sonbhadra in the seventh and last phase of elections on March 7.
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections #Current Affairs #India #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 05:55 pm

