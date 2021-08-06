MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Congress responsible for unemployment, corruption in country: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

The chief minister was speaking on the occasion of Rojgar Diwas, organised as part of a nine-day long celebration on the completion of his five years in office. At least 62,000 youngsters across the state were given job appointment letters during the day.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
Representative image (Image: Twitter/@vijayrupanibjp)

Representative image (Image: Twitter/@vijayrupanibjp)


Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday claimed that the opposition Congress was responsible for unemployment and corruption in the country before Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over the reins in 2014.

The chief minister was speaking on the occasion of Rojgar Diwas, organised as part of a nine-day long celebration on the completion of his five years in office. At least 62,000 youngsters across the state were given job appointment letters during the day.

Addressing a gathering in Surat, Rupani said while there had been a ban on the government recruitments in the previous Congress governments in Gujarat before the BJP came to power in 1995.
He further claimed that more than 2 lakh people had been recruited to government jobs in the last five years alone in the state.

"The Congress was responsible for the rise in unemployment and corruption in the country, as they did not have a policy or intention to eliminate it. People used to tell former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to stop floating slogans like 'Aaram Haram Hai' if his government can't give jobs," the chief minister said.

After coming to power, Modi took concrete steps to remove poverty and provide employment, and introduced skill development initiatives, so that people become job givers and not just job seekers, he said.

"There was a ban on government recruitment during Congress rule in Gujarat. During his term as the chief minister, Modi lifted that ban. My government gave government jobs to over 2 lakh people in the last five years. Moreover, 17 lakh people were recruited to private jobs through 2,085 job fairs organised in the last five years," Rupani said.

Close

Related stories

Although experts were claiming that lakhs of people have lost their jobs in the coronavirus pandemic, Gujarat has emerged as a 'ray of hope' by giving employment to youngsters, he claimed.

"As against our target of giving jobs to 50,000 youths on this occasion, we are distributing appointment letters to 62,000 youngsters across the state today. This shows that Gujarat is a land of opportunities even in the midst of a pandemic. We invite people to come here and give wings to their dreams," the chief minister said.

Since the Gujarat Congress held parallel events, claiming youngsters were still jobless in the state, Rupani said it’s the Congress leaders, not the youths, who were rendered jobless after the recent local body polls in the state.

'Congress leaders are now jobless, not the youths. People have forced you to shut your shop. Unemployment was its peak in your 50-year rule,' the chief minister said, slamming the Congress.
PTI
Tags: #Congress #Current Affairs #Gujarat #India #Vijay Rupani
first published: Aug 6, 2021 03:13 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.