Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

The Congress released a list of 17 candidates for the second phase of polling in the Chhattisgarh assembly election on October 28. With the latest list, the party has so far announced candidates for 72 constituencies out of 90 which are going to the two-phased polls next month.

The party has renominated its five sitting MLAs in this fourth list.

According to a party statement, incumbent legislators Motilal Dewangan (Janjgir-Champa seat), Janak Ram Verma (Balodabazar) and Anila Bhedia (Dondi Lohara- ST) have been retained from their respective seats.

Chintamani Maharaj who is an MLA from Lundra constituency will contest from Samri (ST) seat while the sitting MLA from Samri, Pritam Ram, has been fielded from Lundra (ST).

The other contestants featured in the list are Gulaab Singh Kamro (Bharatpur-Sonhat-ST), Ambika Singh Dev (Baikunthpur), Purushottam Kanwar (Katghora), Mohit Kerketta (Pali-Tanakhar-ST), Rashmi Singh (Takhatpur), Rajendra Kumar Sahu (Beltara), Gorelal Berman (Pamgarh-SC), Kismat Lal Nand (Saraipali-ST), Dwarikadheesh Yadav (Khallari), Vinod Chandrakar (Mahasamund), Chandradev Prasad Rai (Bilaigarh) and Lakshmi Dhruv (Sihawa-ST)

This time the Congress is seeking to oust the BJP, which has been ruling the state since 2003, from power. The assembly election in the state will be held in two phases.

A total of 18 assembly seats in the eight Naxal-hit districts will go to polls in the first phase of polling on November 12. The second phase of polling for the remaining seats 72 will be held on November 20 and results will be out on December 11.

The Congress had announced the candidates for the first phase polling in two lists on October 18 and 22. On October 27, it had released another list of 37 candidates for the second phase of poll.

In the first phase polling, the Congress has fielded former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's niece Karuna Shukla from Rajnandgaon Assembly constituency against Chief Minister Raman Singh.