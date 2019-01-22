App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress plans mega farmers' rally on Republic Day, presents memorandum to PM Modi

While invitations have been sent to party president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, their presence has not yet been confirmed

The Congress' farmer wing plans to hold a mega rally in Champaran on January 25-26 and will follow it up with a slew of rallies across different states.

"The rally will see the participation of at least 4,000-5,000 farmers," Nana Patole, chairman of the All India Kisan Congress, told Moneycontrol. "These farmers are from Champaran and the surrounding areas. But we plan to start farmers' rallies and protests across the nation, through different states, by January 30," he added.

Patole said the rallies are themed around Mahatma Gandhi, and Champaran has been chosen with that purpose in mind. The leader said while Gandhi started his freedom movement from the region in Bihar, this will be a farmers' movement to overthrow the "fascist" government.

"On January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, there will be a programme held in Rajghat. Around 15,000 farmers from across the country will attend that event," Patole said, adding that while invitations have been sent to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, their presence has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Congress also sent a 15-point memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Moneycontrol has a copy of the memorandum.

The two-page document states that its purpose is to "remind" the government of its promises, and urges it to "concentrate on these promises immediately". Apart from total farm loan waiver, the document also asks the government to fix a price for milk products, come up with a "big" scheme to tackle flooding and droughts and the effect on farmers due to them; the establishment of a 'Kisan Aayog' and a pension scheme for farmers, among others.

The document, presented to Modi on January 21, also asks the government to ensure that landless farmers get the benefit of government schemes and demands correction to Fasal Bima Yojana, the Centre's crop insurance scheme.

Another farmer wing leader said some of the contents of the memorandum would also be a part of the Congress' Lok Sabha manifesto for farmers.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

