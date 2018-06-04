Congress names 60 lakh fake voters in MP, EC forms teams to probe allegations

The Congress has accused the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh of electoral misconduct by including the names of 60 lakh "fake voters" in the voters' list and requested the Election Commission (EC) to remove all such entries from rolls of the 230 Assembly constituencies in the state.

The poll panel has formed two teams to probe the allegations and they have to submit a report by June 7.

A delegation of the party, led by Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath, met EC officials and alleged that the BJP government in the state had included the names of 60 lakh fake voters in the electoral roll.

"We have given proof to the EC that the voters' list of Madhya Pradesh is fraudulent. Sixty lakh fake voters have been enlisted in it. We have conducted our own inquiry in 100 constituencies," said Kamal Nath as reported by PTI.

"We have given proof to the EC as regards how one voter has been enlisted in different constituencies with the same name, address and father's name. This cannot be any mistake, it has been done deliberately by the present Madhya Pradesh government," he added.

Congress leaders also requested the EC for a special monitoring mechanism to remove all "multiple" and "demographically similar" entries and urged the poll panel to inform all national political parties on a weekly basis about the status of identification of such voters at least at the district level.

Demanding strict action against the returning officers for their alleged involvement in coming up with such "fraudulent" electoral rolls, the leaders also said the EC should not deploy them on poll duty in the future.

"The officers who produce the second corrected list should also give an affidavit or a certificate, along with the correct list," Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

The leaders also pointed out that a 40 percent rise in the number of voters in the state, as against a 24 percent rise in population, was "inconceivable and incalculable" and requested the EC to look into the matter.