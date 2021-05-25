Congress leaders created 'COVID-19 toolkit' to discredit govt, gain political advantage: RSS leader Sunil Ambekar

Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, RSS (Image: Twitter/Sunil Ambekar)

Sunil Ambekar, All India publicity Head, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said on May 25 that the Congress leaders’ 'COVID-19 toolkit' was created to discredit the good work being done in the country, News 18 reported.

The RSS leader said the intention behind creating the Congress toolkit was to divert attention from the good work being done to gain political advantage. However, this is not the time to do politics; the whole nation must unite to alleviate this health crisis, he said.

When asked why RSS swayamsevaks were not seen distributing food, medicine, etc., to the needy during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Ambekar said the current wave of the pandemic posed a far greater risk than the first one. Hence, the Sangh directed its resources towards procuring oxygen, building isolation centres, and helping enhance the health infrastructure that was crumbling as COVID-19 cases mounted by lakhs daily.

The RSS leader pointed out that during the first wave of the pandemic, the cry for immediate relief work, such as providing food and other essentials to those in need was more. The needs that arose during the ongoing wave had to do with the requirement for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, etc. For this, the Sangh collaborated with the administration in different states and volunteers were rushed to isolation centres and hospitals.

“Nearly 4,500 doctors associated with the Sangh are serving through helplines across the country. Isolation and COVID-19 care centres have been built by the RSS in about 800 cities/villages, in which nearly 17,300 beds have been made available. Additionally, 44,000 units of blood have been donated by setting up 1,256 blood donation camps. Over 22,000 workers have been engaged in conducting vaccination awareness campaigns across 8,000 locations. All in all, more than 35,000 RSS volunteers are currently engaged in COVID-19-related service work,” Ambekar added.

“That apart, ambulance arrangements have been made at several places to carry corpses of COVID-19 victims; volunteers are also ensuring that their last rites are being performed properly. Food, decoction, and medicines are also being provided by the Sangh,” he said.

Ambekar said several RSS volunteers have also died providing service during the coronavirus pandemic, but that has not deterred others from continuing to serve the nation.

Commenting on allegations that Kumbh 2021 was a coronavirus super spreader and led to the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in India, Ambekar said, it is true that mega-events should not be held at the moment, but Kumbh ended in April itself, whereas the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases came later.