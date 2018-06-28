Congress leader Raj Babbar: UP police acting as bouncers of Yogi Adityanath

Reacting to the lathi-charge used to disperse an agitating group of Congress party workers, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief and yesteryears' actor Raj Babbar called the state police “bouncers” of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Raj Babbar was referring to an event where some Congress workers- including CLP leader in State Assembly Ajay Kumar Singh - highlighted the problems of unemployment, farmer grievances and inflation in the country. Babbar accused the police of assaulting the Congress leaders, rather than resorting to peaceful ways.

As a stern response to the police action Babbar said that in the regime of Yogi Adityanath, the police is acting like his bouncers. He shared his utter disappointment at the "lack of decorum and dignity associated with their uniform." He further added, "The bouncers of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath have behaved as goons."

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Babbar said that "the strange words which the Prime Minister used for Indira Gandhi. It seems that descendants of Hitler have taken birth in our country and are at the Centre and Uttar Pradesh.”

Babbar was referring to the meeting held by the BJP to mark the 43rd anniversary of Emergency, where Narendra Modi said that India "turned into a jail for the selfish personal interests” of the Gandhi family.

Babbar, when asked if there was an Emergency-like situation in the country currently, he said, "Apraadhkaal (period of crime) was prevailing in the country under the garb of khaaki uniform."