Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress leader Gurudas Kamat passes away after a brief illness

Kamat was a Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency in 2009 and the Mumbai North East constituency in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died today after a brief illness, party sources said.

He was 63.

The former Union minister died at a hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted early today.

Kamat was a Member of Parliament for the Mumbai North West constituency in 2009 and the Mumbai North East constituency in 1984, 1991, 1998 and 2004.

He was Union Minister of State for Home Affairs with an additional charge of the Communications and Information Technology ministry from 2009 to 2011. In July 2011, he resigned as the minister.

He was also a former president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

An advocate by profession, Kamat was a commerce graduate from the R A Podar College in Mumbai and also had a law degree from the Government Law College.
