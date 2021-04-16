Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tests COVID-19 positive

Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said he has tested coronavirus positive.



मेरी कोविड जाँच रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है। फ़िलहाल अपने दिल्ली निवास पर क्वारंटीन में हूँ। कृपया इस दौरान मेरे संपर्क में आए सभी लोग खुद को आइसोलेशन में रखकर अपनी सेहत से संबंधित सभी सतर्कता बरतें।

— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 16, 2021

“My COVID-19 test report is positive. I have presently quarantined myself at my Delhi residence. Those who came in my contact should isolate themselves and keep a watch on their health by taking all precautions,” the Rajya Sabha member said in a tweet.

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had given his sample for COVID-19 test to the staff of Delhi-based Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Thursday after developing symptoms.