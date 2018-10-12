Congress launches 'sahyogi' project in bid to counter BJP's 'panna pramukh': Report

With the election schedule for five states announced and general elections less than a year away, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to gather support.

According to a report by Economic Times, the Grand Old Party has turned its nationwide crowdfunding campaign into an outreach programme.

The crowdfunding campaign was launched by the party on October 2 and is scheduled to go on till November 14. The Congress, however, has turned the fundraiser into an opportunity for the party to explain shortcomings of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government to people, according to the report.

The report states that Congress members, who are visiting houses with vouchers to seek donations, will be concentrating on its allegations against the government on Rafale deal. The party is seeking to enlist the support of first-time voters, according to the report.

The party will also launch a ‘Congress sahyogi’ project, wherein at least 10 party activists will be deployed at every booth with a charge of 20 families in their areas. According to the report, the Congress members will be responsible for helping the families in local issues faced by them, including civic, social and political.

The aim of the outreach project, according to the report, is to ensure that the families reach the polling booth and vote for the party. An area booth coordinator will handle over 1,000 Congress ‘sahyogis’.

The project is reportedly in response to the BJP’s ‘panna pramukh’ model, wherein a ‘panna prabhari’ is assigned approximately 60 voters to focus on.

“While the Congress project is being launched through a fun-mobilisation drive, it is designed to expand and consolidate the party network in the run-up to the polls so that a dedicated Congress worker is in constant touch with each of the families in the country,” a Congress leader told the newspaper.

The report states that local party leaders have also been asked to launch an enrollment drive with a focus on first-time voters.