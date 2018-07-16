Congress' Karnataka alliance 'opportunistic' without positive agenda: Arun Jaitley

In a Facebook post on Monday, Union Minister Arun Jaitley called the alliance formed by the Congress in Karnataka an "opportunistic alliance with no positive agenda."

Jaitley wrote, "The basis of the negative agenda is 'Keep Modi out'."

He cited an earlier post, wherein he had stated that many of the parties aspiring for a "fictional alternative" had allied with the BJP in the past.

Referring to these parties — including Trinamool Congress (TMC), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Janata Dal (Secular) — Jaitley wrote that "they frequently change political positions. They have supported the BJP claiming that it is in larger national interest and then turned turtle and oppose it in the name of secularism."

"These are ideologically flexible political groups. Stable politics is far from their political track record," Jaitley wrote.

Jaitley's comments come on the background of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's statements indicating ties between his JD(S) and the Congress are strained.

"You have come here with bouquets to felicitate me with affection. I am not happy," Kumaraswamy said while addressing his party's workers. "The pain that I have — I have swallowed that pain like Vishakanta. The question is — I wanted to become Chief Minister of Karnataka because of the wish of the people — not to enjoy myself as Chief Minister," he added and broke down.

Commenting on Kumaraswamy's statement, Jaitley wrote that they took him back to the "dialogues of the tragedy ear of Hindi cinema."

"If this is the consequence of a two party coalition, what is it that a disparate group of parties with no ideological similarity offer to India?" Jaitley wrote in the post.

The minister, who is currently without a portfolio and recovering from a kidney transplant, said that India was facing a major challenge in terrorism. He pointed out that to tackle the current economic challenges thrown up by rising crude oil prices and the trade war, the country needs a strong and cohesive government.

"India’s Prime Minister and his Government has to overcome the challenges that India faces today... The leader of the world’s fastest growing economy cannot be a ‘Bechara’," Jaitley added, referring to Kumaraswamy.