Congress govts in MP and Rajasthan set to roll out unemployment allowance schemes: Report

Moneycontrol News

The Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are preparing to roll out unemployment welfare scheme in their respective states, The Economic Times has reported.

The move comes amidst a raging debate on unemployment after an NSSO report revealed the unemployment rate at a four-decade high.

According to the report by Economic Times, the new scheme, a poll promise, will start from March 1. The newly-formed governments have already started registering unemployed youngsters to register for the sop.

Christened as Yuva Swabhiman Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, the programme has been linked to services in the state, according to the report. This means that while the government would provide those eligible with a minimum income of Rs 4,000, it would also provide 100-day guaranteed employment.

According to the report, the government would train those who have registered and been found eligible for the scheme for jobs like water bill collection and electricity meter reading. This, according to the report, is to ensure beneficiaries get skill training on the job along with minimum pay.

The MP government plans to start a missed call service this week to allow those seeking employment benefits to register with the government, after which the beneficiary would be called for document verification on an appointed date. If found eligible, apart from employment benefits, the beneficiary would also be entitled to a technical education module.

On the other hand, the report states that the scheme formulated by the government in Rajasthan does not offer an opportunity with the state services. It instead plans to dole out an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 for men and Rs 3,500 for women from families whose income is less than Rs 2 lakh per annum.

The allowance would be directly transferred to beneficiaries in their bank accounts from March 1, according to the report.

Unemployment benefit schemes formed a major part of Congress' poll promises in both the states. While Chhattisgarh government had also promised unemployment allowance, according to a government spokesperson quoted by the newspaper, the "modalities" of the programme are still being worked out.