Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh will fall soon after NDA wins LS poll: State BJP chief

MP BJP president Rakesh Singh also alleged that the Congress managed to unseat his party, which was ruling the state since 2003, in the 2018 Assembly polls on the back of false promises to farmers

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A senior BJP leader on February 17 said the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh would "fall on its own" in "two to three months" after the NDA returned to power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

MP BJP president Rakesh Singh also alleged that the Congress managed to unseat his party, which was ruling the state since 2003, in the 2018 Assembly polls on the back of false promises to farmers and other sections of voters.

Addressing a BJP workers convention here, Singh said, "We can see that the Congress government in MP is not stable. We will form the government at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi again after the Lok Sabha polls. After this, in two to three months, the state government will fall on its own."

He added, "Voters did not give the Congress a majority and this has led to a lame government being formed here."

related news

Clarifying his statement later, Singh said, "I meant to say the Kamal Nath government is surrounded by so many contradictions that it will fall on its own after the Lok Sabha elections. There is a big divide within the government."

The Congress' state spokesperson Nilabha Shukla, however, termed Singh's statement as one rising out of "frustration".

"Singh's statement shows the BJP is frustrated due to the electoral defeat and is finding opportunities of horse trading to topple the (state) government. But the BJP should understand that it will not be successful because our MLAs will not fall in their trap," Shukla said.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.