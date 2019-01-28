Congress asks state unit presidents to organise 'intensive training' on checking EVMs

The Congress has asked its state unit presidents to carry out "intensive training" for leaders to be deputed by the party to examine the electronic voting machines (EVMs) before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, The Times of India has reported.

According to a directive issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the training would focus on those aspects of the machine which need more attention in order to ensure that the machines are tamper-free.

"Intensive training needs to be organised to select Congress leaders who will be deployed to each of the EVM-checking events," the directive states.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) allows parties to check EVMs in four stages, starting from well ahead of the polls to an hour before them.

According to sources quoted by the paper, "master trainers" would also be appointed by the party to educate polling agents, basically leaders appointed by the party. The report states that the machines would be checked for "sealing" of the machines done before and after the polling, among other things.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari asked why the ECI cannot accept a demand for going back to paper ballots if "majority stakeholders" feel the need to revert back to ballot system. "The issue is not whether EVMs can be rigged or not. There is a perception that machines can impinge upon the integrity of voting process," Tewari said.

The report states that the training is likely to be held for every Lok Sabha constituency.

The directive comes on the background of Opposition parties demanding a return to the paper ballot system. During an Opposition rally in Kolkata, several senior leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Chandrababu Naidu and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, had criticised EVMs and called for a return to paper ballots.