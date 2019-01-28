App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress asks state unit presidents to organise 'intensive training' on checking EVMs

According to a directive issued by AICC, the training would focus on those aspects that need more attention in order to ensure that the machines are tamper-free

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

The Congress has asked its state unit presidents to carry out "intensive training" for leaders to be deputed by the party to examine the electronic voting machines (EVMs) before the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, The Times of India has reported.

According to a directive issued by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the training would focus on those aspects of the machine which need more attention in order to ensure that the machines are tamper-free.

"Intensive training needs to be organised to select Congress leaders who will be deployed to each of the EVM-checking events," the directive states.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) allows parties to check EVMs in four stages, starting from well ahead of the polls to an hour before them.

related news

According to sources quoted by the paper, "master trainers" would also be appointed by the party to educate polling agents, basically leaders appointed by the party. The report states that the machines would be checked for "sealing" of the machines done before and after the polling, among other things.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari asked why the ECI cannot accept a demand for going back to paper ballots if "majority stakeholders" feel the need to revert back to ballot system. "The issue is not whether EVMs can be rigged or not. There is a perception that machines can impinge upon the integrity of voting process," Tewari said.

The report states that the training is likely to be held for every Lok Sabha constituency.

The directive comes on the background of Opposition parties demanding a return to the paper ballot system. During an Opposition rally in Kolkata, several senior leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Chandrababu Naidu and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, had criticised EVMs and called for a return to paper ballots.

The machines were again in news recently after a self-proclaimed cyber expert organised an EVM hackathon in London. The hackathon was mired in controversy after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal was also found in attendance.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 06:11 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.