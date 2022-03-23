English
    Congress, allies have no commitment for development of J&K, claims Piyush Goyal

    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made the allegations in Lok Sabha after an MP from Jammu and Kashmir, Hasnain Masoodi, could not properly ask a supplementary question during the Question Hour due to the protests and sloganeering by the opposition over the fuel price hike.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST
    The government on Wednesday alleged that the opposition has no commitment for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and their "discrimination" against the Union Territory continues as before.

    Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal made the allegations in Lok Sabha after an MP from Jammu and Kashmir, Hasnain Masoodi, could not properly ask a supplementary question during the Question Hour due to the protests and sloganeering by the opposition over the fuel price hike.

    "This shows their (opposition) commitment towards Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress and its allies have been discriminating against Jammu and Kashmir for years and they are doing the same even now. They are not allowing an MP from Jammu and Kashmir to ask a question,” Goyal said.

    However, the unrelenting opposition continued their protests in the Well of the House.

    The Lok Sabha at that time was taking up a question related to the Ministry of Textiles, which is handled by Goyal.

    Earlier, when the opposition started the sloganeering against the Modi government for the fuel price hike for the second consecutive day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that people have shown the opposition their place in the recently held assembly elections in five states.

    "The people have shown the opposition their place in the assembly polls. They have no right to protests, he said.

    The BJP won elections in four states out of the five where the polls were held in February-March.

    Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision.
    PTI
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 01:27 pm
