Conducted surgical strikes at six places, claims Congress; says never chest-thumped about them

In a significant claim, the Congress has stated that it conducted six surgical strikes between June 2008 and January 2014.

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla listed the locations of the strikes.

Shukla said the first strike was conducted on June 19, 2008 in Bhattal Sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Poonch. The second was conducted on August 30-September 1, 2011 in Sharda Sector across Neelam River Valley in Kel.

Shukla claimed that the third surgical strike was carried out on January 6, 2013 at Sawan Patra Checkpost while the fourth was carried out on July 27-28, 2013 at Nazapir Sector.

The Congress leader said that the fifth on August 6, 2013 at Neelam Valley; and sixth surgical strike on January 14, 2014.

Shukla also said that two surgical strikes were carried out during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who led a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from 1999-2004.

The two strikes during the Vajpayee era were carried out on January 21, 2000 at Nadala Enclave across the Neelam River and on September 18, 2003 at Baroh Sector in Poonch, Shukla claimed.

Speaking a press conference, Shukla said that neither the Congress nor Vajpayee chest-thumped about the strikes.

Congress' claims come on the background of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's statement saying that the Congress conducted "many" surgical strikes during its tenure.