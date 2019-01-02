Communal clashes: 1,605 killed in over 10k incidents from 2004-17, says RTI reply

India witnessed 10,399 incidents of communal violence from 2004 to 2017 wherein 1,605 people were killed and 30,723 were injured, said the Ministry of Home Affairs in reply to an RTI query. The maximum number of incidents took place in 2008 when 943 cases were reported. The year witnessed most lives--167--lost to violence and 2,354 people were injured, said the year-wise data.

The minimum cases – 580 -- were reported in 2011, when 91 people were killed and 1,899 injured, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) reply to Noida-based IT professional and RTI activist Amit Gupta.

Gupta had also sought to know the number of people arrested and convicted in the cases related to communal clashes, riots and fights during the period. He, however, was informed that such data was maintained by state governments as 'police' and 'public order' were state subjects.

According to the RTI reply, in 2017, 822 cases of communal violence were reported wherein 111 people were killed and 2,384 injured. While in 2016, 703 cases were reported, 86 people were killed and 2,321 injured.

In 2015, 751 cases were reported, 97 people were killed and 2,264 injured, while in 2014, 644 cases of communal trouble came to the fore, 95 people were killed and 1,921 injured.

As many as 823 such cases were reported in 2013, in which 133 people were killed and 2,269 injured, while in 2012, there were 668 cases of communal clashes, 94 people were killed and 2,117 injured, the MHA said.

In 2010, 701 cases of communal clashes were reported, it said, adding 116 people were killed and 2,138 injured.

The year 2009 witnessed the second maximum –849-- cases of communal clashes, with 125 people losing their lives and the maximum people injured in a single year – 2,461, it stated.

In 2007, 761 cases were reported, 99 people were killed and 2,227 injured, while in 2006, there were 698 cases, 133 people were killed and 2,170 injured.

In 2005, 779 cases were reported, 124 people were killed and 2,062 injured, while in 2004, there were 677 cases, 134 people lost their lives and 2,132 injured, the data added.

On being asked why he sought the data of communal clashes from 2004, Gupta told PTI, "I wanted to put the facts on incidents of communal clashes, fights or riots into perspective. Hence, I sought the year-wise data from 2004 till 2017 so that we can have a clear picture of things during the UPA and NDA governments".