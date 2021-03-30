English
Coal scam: Key accused Anup Majhi appears before CBI sleuths in Kolkata

Sources in the CBI said Anup Majhi, over the past four months, had been evading the agency's notices and a look-out circular issued against him.

PTI
March 30, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Coal- File Image

Anup Majhi alias Lala, the alleged kingpin of the multi-crore-rupee coal scam, appeared before CBI sleuths on Tuesday at the agency's Nizam Palace office here to face interrogation.

Sources in the CBI said Majhi, over the past four months, had been evading the agency's notices and a look-out circular issued against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier carried out raids on Majhi's office premises, residences and other properties in Asansol, Ranigunj and Kolkata.

The agency is of the view that the scam, arising out of illegal mining from abandoned quarries of Eastern Coalfields, runs into several thousands of crore of rupees.

Part of the crime proceeds has been transacted through the hawala route for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also joined the probe.
PTI
TAGS: #Anup Majhi #CBI #Current Affairs #India
first published: Mar 30, 2021 02:49 pm

