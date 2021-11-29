Co-working startup ABL Workspaces raises Rs 15 crore from Canada-based Ethik Inc

Representative image

Co-working operator ABL Workspaces on Monday said it has raised Rs 15 crore from Canada-based Ethik Inc for expansion.

Founded in December 2017, ABL Workspaces has nine centres in Delhi-NCR.

In a statement, ABL Workspaces said it has raised Rs 15 crore from Canada-based Ethik Inc in Series A funding round.

The fresh capital is raised with the intention to expand its seating capacities and centres across the capital region.

It also intends to develop the team and technology for significant functioning.

ABL Workspaces aims to expand from 2,470 seats to 15,000 seats by 2023.

At present, the co-working startup caters to several leading brands including Ariston Thermo (Racold), Kotak Bank, Netambit, Clovia, Simba beer among others.

Akshita Gupta, ABL Workspaces, Co-founder and CEO said, "I believe the funding will help us to transform the perspective, the way occupiers look at office space in the future. We look forward to expanding our seating capacities to accommodate more businesses. The fresh capital will enable us to strengthen our team and technology more efficiently."