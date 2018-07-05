App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 09:28 PM IST

CM urges NITI Aayog to grant more irrigation projects

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the minimum support price for paddy and other kharif produces, which would benefit more than 20 lakh farmers in the state.

PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said that he has urged the NITI Aayog to grant irrigation projects as the state is backward in the sector.

"I have urged the NITI Aayog during a meeting yesterday and said as Jharkhand is a new state irrigation projects should be given," Das said at a press conference here.

Reply to a query on irrigation, Das said the government is continuously working in water conservation and water management.

A total six lakh dobhas (small ponds) were constructed in 2016 and through the Agriculture department 2000 big ponds would be dug---out of which 700/800 have been dug.

Emphasising on the necessity for small check dams, Das said that Adivasi Vikas Samiti and Gram Vikas Samitis would be given money to construct check dams as the villagers know better as to where check dams should be constructed.

He said these steps would help the farmers have three/four produces.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the minimum support price for paddy and other kharif produces, which would benefit more than 20 lakh farmers in the state.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 08:20 pm

