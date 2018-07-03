App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

CM Raje's policies responsible for corruption in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Claiming that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's policies are responsible for corruption in the state, Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot said the government has given the work of electrification to private companies instead of getting it done by its own department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot today held Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's policies responsible for corruption in the state and claimed that farmers are not getting domestic power connections despite depositing the security amount. He alleged that the domestic power connections of farmers are pending for more than a year.

"Rajasthan has already created a record of farmer suicide due to the government's anti-farmer policy. Now the farmers are running from pillar to post to get domestic power connection but they do not get any satisfactory answer from the officers," Gehlot said.

Claiming that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's policies are responsible for corruption in the state, he said the government has given the work of electrification to private companies instead of getting it done by its own department.

Gehlot said the government should resolve the matter and pending connections of farmers should be cleared.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:42 pm

tags #Business #Congress #India #Politics #Vasundhara Raje

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.