CM Raje's policies responsible for corruption in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot today held Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's policies responsible for corruption in the state and claimed that farmers are not getting domestic power connections despite depositing the security amount. He alleged that the domestic power connections of farmers are pending for more than a year.

"Rajasthan has already created a record of farmer suicide due to the government's anti-farmer policy. Now the farmers are running from pillar to post to get domestic power connection but they do not get any satisfactory answer from the officers," Gehlot said.

Claiming that Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's policies are responsible for corruption in the state, he said the government has given the work of electrification to private companies instead of getting it done by its own department.

Gehlot said the government should resolve the matter and pending connections of farmers should be cleared.