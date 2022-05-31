Cleaning up littered tobacco products costs India about 766 million dollars each year: WHO

(Representative Image)

The economic impact of cleaning up littered tobacco products fall on taxpayers, rather than the industry creating the problem and each year, this costs India about USD 766 million, the World Health Organisation said.

Marking World No Tobacco Day', the global health organisation said Tuesday that every year the tobacco industry costs the world more than eight million human lives, 600 million trees, 200,000 hectares of land, 22 billion tonnes of water and 84 million tonnes of CO2. The World Health Organisation (WHO) revealed new information on the extent to which tobacco damages both the environment and human health, calling for steps to make the industry more accountable for the destruction it is causing.

WHO said products like cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and e-cigarettes add to the build-up of plastic pollution. Cigarette filters contain microplastics and make up the second-highest form of plastic pollution worldwide. Despite tobacco industry marketing, there is no evidence that filters have any proven health benefits. WHO calls on policy-makers to treat cigarette filters, as what they are, single use plastics, and consider banning cigarette filters to protect public health and the environment.

The costs of cleaning up littered tobacco products fall on taxpayers, rather than the industry creating the problem. Each year, this costs China roughly USD 2.6 billion and India roughly USD 766 million. The cost for Brazil and Germany come in at over USD 200 million, WHO said. WHO estimates that the costs of total litter (all product waste) for India is about USD 8 billion and of this 9.57 per cent is estimate of the proportion of all litter that is tobacco product waste, which stands at USD 766 million.

It noted that countries like France and Spain and cities like San Francisco, California in the USA have taken a stand. Following the Polluter Pays Principle, they have successfully implemented extended producer responsibility legislation which makes the tobacco industry responsible for clearing up the pollution it creates. WHO said the majority of tobacco is grown in low-and-middle-income countries, where water and farmland are often desperately needed to produce food for the region. Instead, they are being used to grow deadly tobacco plants, while more and more land is being cleared of forests.

The WHO report Tobacco: Poisoning our planet' highlights that the industry's carbon footprint from production, processing and transporting tobacco is equivalent to one-fifth of the CO2 produced by the commercial airline industry each year, further contributing to global warming. Tobacco products are the most littered item on the planet, containing over 7,000 toxic chemicals, which leech into our environment when discarded. Roughly 4.5 trillion cigarette filters pollute our oceans, rivers, city sidewalks, parks, soil and beaches every year, said Dr Ruediger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO. Tobacco products are the most littered item on the planet, containing over 7,000 toxic chemicals, which leech into our environment when discarded.

WHO urged countries and cities to follow this example, as well as give support to tobacco farmers to switch to sustainable crops, implement strong tobacco taxes (that could also include an environmental tax) and offer support services to help people quit tobacco.