Teen who lost parents to COVID-19 gets loan recovery notice from LIC, Nirmala Sitharaman intervenes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked LIC to look into the matter and provide her updates.

A teenager from Bhopal recently received recovery notices from Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) for a loan her late father took, leading to backlash against the company.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to intervene in the matter. “Please look into it,” she tweeted on June 5, tagging LIC and the Department of Financial Services.

Vanisha Pathak, 17, had lost her parents to COVID-19 last year, The Times of India reported. She has a younger brother. Their uncle is raising them.

LIC said the children’s relatives had visited its office and informed it about their situation. The corporation said in a statement that it had sent them a letter in April, assuring them that they will not receive any more notices.

But the family has denied receiving any such letter, The Times of India reported.

Meanwhile, Pathak expressed apprehension about LIC’s promises.

“Will happen when they start sending the recovery notices after a year?” she was quoted as saying by The Times of India. “I am in class 12. I want to make my career in IIT or crack UPSC, which was my parents’ dream. I want to move on.”

The teenager’s ordeal has moved many people. Some have even offered to clear the LIC debt and pay for her education.

She said she was overwhelmed by the offers of help. “I hope the support from the government and people will help me overcome this crisis,” Patha told TOI.

Her uncle said: “This outpouring of support and care is incredible. People have been calling since morning to support her. It will be a big help if we get some relaxation from LIC in loan repayment.”