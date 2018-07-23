CJI Dipak Misra to meet high court judges over clearing of pending cases

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra will meet chief justices and senior judges from various high courts to prepare a road map and clear pending cases in courts across the country, the Economic Times reported.

The CJI will discuss a strategy to clear the backlog in a meeting scheduled for July 27 and 28. One of the chief justices was quoted by the paper as saying, "[the meeting is] purely an internal administrative discussion to map out a plan to tackle the menace of pending cases."

Another chief justice, quoted by the paper said that only judges will attend the meeting, unlike the annual meeting attended by chief justices, chief ministers and the prime minister.

According to National Judicial Data Grid, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of pending cases at 61.58 lakh — out of which more than 18 lakh have been pending for over ten years — followed by Maharashtra (33.22 lakh), West Bengal (17.59 lakh), Bihar (16.58 lakh) and Gujarat (16.45 lakh).

Last month, Misra had written to chief justices of all high courts asking them to set up a disposal review mechanism to clear cases on priority.

“Continuing formative assessment is the key to strengthen and reinforce the justice delivery system. It is essential to align a process-oriented approach with a result-oriented approach in an effort to build core processes into strength and achieve the desired goal,” Misra had written in his letter.