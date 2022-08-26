CJI-designate UU Lalit lists issues he wishes to work on during his 74-day tenure

Chief Justice of India (CJI)- designate Uday Umesh Lalit, who is all set to take over from Justice NV Ramana who retires today (August 26), listed out the key issues that he will work on during his short tenure. Justice Lalit becomes the 49th CJI and will have only 74 days in the chair before he retires on November 8 at the age of 65.

Speaking during the farewell function organised for Ramana who demits office today, Lalit said that the main issues to work on will include listing cases as transparent and easy as possible, to have a clear-cut regime to ensure easy mentioning of urgent cases, as well as to strive to have at least one constitution bench functioning throughout the year.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday notified that 25 constitution bench matters will be listed before the relevant benches from August 29, after Justice Lalit takes over as the CJI.

Justice Lalit, as CJI, will head the collegium of judges that decides on appointments and other matters of the judiciary. Prior to his elevation as a judge, he practised as a senior counsel at the Supreme Court. His father, UR Lalit, was also a lawyer who later became a judge in the Delhi High Court. CJI Lalit's retirement in November will pave the way for Justice D Y Chandrachud to take over as head of the judiciary for a term of a little over two years.

Meanwhile, during his tenure, Ramana took path-breaking judicial and administrative decisions that included putting the sedition law on hold, reviewing the money laundering verdict, ordering probes into Pegasus snooping and Lakhimpur Kheri cases and ensuring appointments of record 11 judges in the top court and over 220 in high courts.

On his last day in the office, the 48th CJI got one more feather in his cap by ensuring live streaming of Supreme Court proceedings of the ceremonial bench headed by him by implementing the 2018 verdict which had allowed such webcasts.

(With agency inputs)