you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Civil services aspirant attempts suicide at Karol Bagh Metro Station

The incident took place at 9:30 am on the Blue Line when the man allegedly jumped in front of a Noida-bound train as it was approaching the platform, a senior officer said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A 23-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Karol Bagh Station this morning, the police said.



He sustained a head injury and is presently kept under observation at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The man, a native of Mumbai, was preparing for Civil Services and was living with his friend in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar, the officer said.

"There was a case of attempted suicide at Karol Bagh Metro Station as the train approached a platform, heading towards Noida at 9:30 am," a senior DMRC official said.

Service were briefly affected, he said.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 06:00 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

