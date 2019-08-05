App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

City sees 85% decline in power cuts since 2014, says Delhi govt report

Huge investment in power sector resulted in transformation in the city, leading to 24x7 power supply to Delhiites, the report said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

There has been an 85 percent decrease in power cuts in the national capital since 2014, according to a Delhi government report submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Huge investment in power sector resulted in transformation in the city, leading to 24x7 power supply to Delhiites, the report said.

An official said Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday submitted the department's document as sought by the chief minister.

The number of electricity transformers was 1,587 in areas covered by BSES Rajdhani (BRPL) from 2014 to 2019 while the same was only 1,198 between 2009-10 and 2013-14, it stated.

Close

Similarly, BSES Yamuna (BYPL) had 328 transformers between 2009-10 and 2013-14 in its areas, but the number increased to 730 in the last five years since the AAP government has been formed.

The report comes a few days after Kejriwal announced that people consuming up to 200 units of electricity in Delhi would not need to pay their power bills.

"Transformation of Delhi's power sector is best captured in the reduction of regulatory assets (of discoms) despite constant or reducing tariff rates for five continuous years.

"The Regulatory Assets (RAs) have reversed their trend in the last 5 years and instead declined from Rs 11,406 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 8,377 crore in 2018-19," it stated.

It also said Delhi is the first example of a city that has been "people friendly" without sacrificing on performance (24x7 electricity) and financial health of power distribution companies (discoms).

Making the announcement last week, Kejriwal had said the Delhi government would give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity.

Those consuming 201 to 400 units of electricity would continue to get 50 percent power subsidy from the government, he had added.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #Delhi

