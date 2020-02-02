App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Citizens' group paints speed breakers, earns Gadkari's praise

The group has been carrying out this activity under the #RostoGoa campaign.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a move aimed at reducing road accidents, a citizens' group in Goa has so far painted over 130 speed breakers in the state in white colour to increase their visibility, which has earned praise from Union minister Nitin Gadkari.


The group has been carrying out this activity under the #RostoGoa campaign.


Activist Cecille Rodrigues, who is leading the campaign, said, "The speed breakers had turned blind spots, causing road accidents. The RostoGoa initiative began from my own Taleigao constituency and spread to other areas, including Calangute, Baga which are prominent tourist spots."


"Initially, a small group of like-minded people began painting the speed breakers, but later many others joined as the initiative through social media," she added.


Rodrigues said she had earlier met with an accident due to a speed breaker.


Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently tweeted about the initiative and appreciated the group for its efforts.


"Cecille Rodrigues, Seema Chimulkar and Prakash Malani have developed unique road stamp 'Rosto' which cautions drivers of blind spots, thus reducing accidents on the road," he had said in the tweet.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said that his party would move a 'congratulatory motion' for the group over its initiative during the upcoming Legislative Assembly session to be held between February 3 and 7.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 2, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Nitin Gadkari

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.