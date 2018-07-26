App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CISF proposes eliminating stamping of boarding pass for domestic flyers

To do so, security personnel will frisk passengers at the pre-embarkation security check area, which will also have HD CCTV cameras to capture clear pictures of flyers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has proposed a pilot project to be conducted at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports wherein domestic flyers will not have to get their boarding passes stamped 'security checked', according to a report by The Times of India.

CISF's Head of Airport Security, MA Ganapathy, on July 18 wrote to the CEOs of all three airports to stop the stamping of boarding passes of domestic flyers. The system is already available at the Hyderabad airport.

Under this project, the CISF aims to permanently eliminate the process of stamping boarding cards. To do so, security personnel will frisk passengers at the pre-embarkation security check (PESC) area, which will also have HD CCTV cameras that will capture clear pictures of flyers.

There will be e-gate readers where passengers will have to scan the bar code on their boarding pass. Once the details are authenticated with the airline's database, passengers will be allowed through the gate one person at a time.

related news

However, these gates won't open for international passengers as this project covers only domestic flyers as of now.

The pilot project is proposed to be carried out at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) Terminal 2 for domestic passengers of Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara.

Once inside, passengers will be frisked once again by CISF personnel but their boarding passes will not be stamped. They will instead be scanned at each stage -- entering, clearing and at the boarding gate  -- and access to the next gate will only be allowed if the previous stages have been cleared.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 12:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.