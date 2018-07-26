CISF proposes eliminating stamping of boarding pass for domestic flyers

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has proposed a pilot project to be conducted at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports wherein domestic flyers will not have to get their boarding passes stamped 'security checked', according to a report by The Times of India.

CISF's Head of Airport Security, MA Ganapathy, on July 18 wrote to the CEOs of all three airports to stop the stamping of boarding passes of domestic flyers. The system is already available at the Hyderabad airport.

Under this project, the CISF aims to permanently eliminate the process of stamping boarding cards. To do so, security personnel will frisk passengers at the pre-embarkation security check (PESC) area, which will also have HD CCTV cameras that will capture clear pictures of flyers.

There will be e-gate readers where passengers will have to scan the bar code on their boarding pass. Once the details are authenticated with the airline's database, passengers will be allowed through the gate one person at a time.

However, these gates won't open for international passengers as this project covers only domestic flyers as of now.

The pilot project is proposed to be carried out at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) Terminal 2 for domestic passengers of Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara.

Once inside, passengers will be frisked once again by CISF personnel but their boarding passes will not be stamped. They will instead be scanned at each stage -- entering, clearing and at the boarding gate -- and access to the next gate will only be allowed if the previous stages have been cleared.