'Chunavi Dangal' 2019: In a tweet blitz, PM Modi tags famous personalities urging them to encourage people to vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed what in modern lingo is called a 'tweetstorm' on March 13, urging influential personalities from across spectrums to encourage people to vote in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a series of tweets and a blog post, he said voting is among a citizen's prime duties. The tweets, however, were not just directed towards actors, sportspersons and industrialists, but also leaders in the Opposition camp.

Let's take a look at what PM Modi said, and to whom.

Political rivals later, responsible citizens first:



I appeal to @RahulGandhi, @MamataOfficial, @PawarSpeaks, @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @yadavtejashwi and @mkstalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

PM Modi appealed to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, among others, to "encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls" since a high voter turnout "augurs well for our democratic fabric".

PM Modi also tagged, in a separate tweet, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, among others, and appealed for "voter awareness efforts" to be strengthened across the "length and breadth of India".



I call upon KCR Garu, @Naveen_Odisha, @hd_kumaraswamy, @ncbn and @ysjagan to work towards bringing maximum Indians to the polling booths in the upcoming elections. May voter awareness efforts be strengthened across the length and breadth of India. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019



Reaching out to the youth for reaching out to the youth



Dear @HarsimratBadal_ , @ichiragpaswan and @AUThackeray, increasing awareness among the youth on the importance of voting is a paramount task in front of us.

Urging you to do your best to ensure high public participation in the upcoming elections. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Young leaders, such as Chirag Paswan and Aaditya Thackeray, who have time and again raised youth issues and tried addressing them across various forums, were also tagged in a post by the PM.

Apna time aa gaya hai

Using the popular 'Apna Time Aayega' song from the recently released Gully Boy, PM Modi tagged actors Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal, telling them that the time to "turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you" has arrived.



My young friends @RanveerOfficial, @Varun_dvn & @vickykaushal09, Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019



The nation takes note, on their musical note

Calling them "remarkable personalities", PM Modi urged singers Lata Mangeshkar and AR Rahman to "inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make people's voice heard".



When @mangeshkarlata Didi, @sachin_rt and @arrahman say something, the nation takes note!

I humbly request these remarkable personalities to inspire more citizens to come out and vote in the 2019 elections. A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

The PM also tagged cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), in the tweet.

Wrestle it out on the 'Chunavi Dangal'

Evidently, PM Modi has a number of Bollywood references up his sleeve, which he displayed when he tagged the Phogat sisters, of Dangal fame. PM Modi said while the sisters have been seen in the wrestling world, it is time for them to "support the movement to ensure greater voter participation in the 'Chunavi Dangal'."



The prolific Phogat sisters, @geeta_phogat, @BabitaPhogat, @PhogatRitu and @Phogat_Vinesh manifest the best of Indian sporting talent. We've seen you in the wrestling world. I urge you all to support the movement to ensure greater voter participation in the 'Chunavi Dangal.' — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Appealing to the fourth pillar

Media is the fourth pillar of democracy, and PM Modi appealed to them to strengthen it by spreading awareness on "voter registration, and why every Indian, particularly the youth should vote".

The PM tagged media personalities like Rahul Joshi of Network18, Rahul Kanwal of India Today and Sanjay Gupta of Dainik Jagran among others.

Andaz Apna Apna for Apna Country

PM Modi tagged superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who starred together in the 1994 comedy Andaz Apna Apna, and appealed them to "inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country".

PM Modi also tagged other Bollywood superstars and veteran actors, such as Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma among others.

Knocking it out of the park with record voting numbers

Not just Bollywood, PM Modi also knows how to appeal to the cricketers on the field, the other superstars and influencers of the nation.

Appealing to former Indian captain MS Dhoni, captain Virat Kohli, cricketers Rohit Sharma, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag, PM Modi said the time has come to "inspire people once again, this time to vote in record numbers".

Included within the sea of personalities addressed and tagged by the Prime Minister were also spiritual leaders such as Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru and Swami Ramdev and industrialists such as Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra.