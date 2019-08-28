App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinmayanand case: UP police claim missing girl spotted in Delhi

The post-graduate student has been missing since the surfacing of a video clip in which she accused "a leader of the sant community" of harassing her.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Uttar Pradesh police on August 28 claimed that the student who went missing after levelling allegations that she was being harassed by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand has been spotted at a Delhi hotel. But she had already left the hotel when a police team reached there, they said.

The post-graduate student has been missing since the surfacing of a video clip in which she accused "a leader of the sant community" of harassing her.

Her father alleged in a police complaint on August 27 that she and other girls at a college run by Chinmayanand's ashram were harassed by the BJP leader, a former Union minister.

Apparently referring to videos clips shown to him by the police, indicating that she is in Delhi, he told a tv channel on Tuesday that they appeared “suspicious”.

With the student still missing, the National Commission for Women and Uttar Pradesh Women Commission have expressed concern.

On Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the episode appeared to be a “repetition” of Unnao case, in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, now expelled from the party, is accused of raping a minor.

Chinmayanand was booked on Tuesday under Indian Penal Code sections related to abduction and intimidation.

His lawyer has alleged a conspiracy to blackmail the politician to extort money.

First Published on Aug 28, 2019 08:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

