you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend BRICS summit via video link

PM Modi will chair the virtual meeting of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

PTI
September 08, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
China's President Xi Jinping (File image)

China's President Xi Jinping (File image)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 13th BRICS summit to be held on Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China’s Foreign Ministry announced here on Wednesday.

Modi will chair the virtual meeting of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India is this year’s chair of the BRICS.

The summit will also be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro.

President Xi will attend via video link the 13th BRICS Summit to be held on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here.

Close

The theme of the summit would be "Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus."

India had outlined four priority areas, including reform of the multilateral system, counter-terrorism, using digital and technological tools for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and enhancing people to people exchanges.

In addition to these areas, the leaders will also exchange views on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other current global and regional issues.

The summit this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of the BRICS.

The BRICS brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be chairing the BRICS summit. Earlier he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016.
PTI
Tags: #Brics #China #Current Affairs #India #Xi Jinping
first published: Sep 8, 2021 12:44 pm

